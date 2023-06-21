BTS' V to collaborate with Lady Gaga? Singer shares throwback story from last year’s Grammy Awards

BTS member V shared his memories of meeting the legendary singer Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards in 2022. BTS' V took to his Instagram stories to reminisce about this wholesome moment from the Grammy 2022 which was his interaction with Lady Gaga. Fans are speculating a collaboration but none of this is confirmed.

BTS member V's Instagram story

The Winter Bear singer took a trip down the memory lane and posted two stories on his Instagram account. He uploaded his pictures with Pop/Jazz diva Lady Gaga. Her song I'll Never Love Again from A Star Is Born playing in the background and fans are asking if this story is a hint about a collaboration. BTS member V has spoken about his love of Jazz through multiple covers and videos on his Instagram as well as a recent video on BTS' YouTube channel. This is a reason that grabbed ARMYs’ attention towards a possible collaboration of a Jazz lover, BTS' V, and singer, songwriter, and actor Lady Gaga. He has also mentioned enjoying Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's performance in A Star Is Born and how much he admires Lady Gaga. 'My Jazz Queen' that is what V likes to call her. As he takes a look back at his splendid memory with Lady Gaga, is there a possibility of a collaboration between the two? Nothing as such has been confirmed but ARMYs would love to see this happen. He also shared a video with his group-mate J-Hope who is currently serving in the military with &TEAM's FIREWORK playing in the background.

From Bing Crosby to June Christy, BTS' V has a long playlist of his favorite Jazz pieces. One of the most loved moments shared by the K-pop idol was his dancing to Jazz music among a few couples at a club on his Instagram posts. He also recently did a cover of two Jazz classics for BTS FESTA 2023 called La Jazz de V. BTS member V's solo debut album is most awaited by the ARMYs. Though there's no confirmation about its release, the fans’ list of assumed collaborations with BTS' V has Lady Gaga newly added to it.

