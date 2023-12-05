BTS' V to feature in IU's upcoming MV; Details here

BTS' V will be making an appearance in IU's music video from her upcoming album which is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024. IU's last release was in 2021 with the single Strawberry Moon. V also featured in her YouTube show Palette to promote his debut album as a soloist, Layover.

BTS' V to feature in IU's MV

BTS member V will be starring in IU's music video from her upcoming album as reported by Star News on December 5. The Strawberry Moon singer has been preparing for a comeback with her new album which is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024. Since V will be starting his military duty soon, IU was quick to film for the video.

On December 5, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook would be enlisting in the military. As for Jimin and Jungkook, they would be enlisting together. RM and V will be following their individual procedures for enlistment.

