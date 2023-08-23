BTS’ V to perform Slow Dancing and 3 other track from solo debut album Layover in new music program NPOP

On August 23, it was confirmed that BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung will be participating in Naver’s newest music program NPOP and will be performing Slow Dancing and 3 other tracks from his upcoming solo album Layover. He is expected to show his skills as a vocalist and a performer and fans are excited! He will be performing on Naver’s NPOP on September 9th and 13th.

BTS’ V’s upcoming album Layover:

V will unveil his debut solo album Layover on September 8 at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Layover has 6 tracks- Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and the bonus track Slow Dancing (Piano ver.). On August 22nd, a music video teaser for Blue, a b-side tune from V's solo album Layover, was posted on BTS' official social media handles. This video starts with showing V's back as he swiftly strolls down the passage of an apartment building. Waiting in front of a door, V rang the doorbell and then began knocking at the door, showing as though he was desperately looking for someone but they do not show as the video ends. The sweet instrumental plays through the second half of the teaser, keeping the excitement of the fans. Blue is track 2 from Layover and has a jazzy background with a touch of old school R&B genre with V’s charming vocals.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

As indicated by Billboard charts on August 21st, Love Me Again, released by V on August 11th, appeared at number 96 on the Hot100. As a member from BTS, V has proactively entered the chart a few times with the group, including six songs that reached the top of Hot100, making it his second time entering the Hot100 as a solo artist. Alongside this, V's Love Me Again was positioned at no.3 on Billboard's Top-Selling Songs this week. This is the first song that Kim Taehyung had shown to the fans. The R&B and soul sound had created a beautiful song that was groovy but heartbreaking at the same time.

