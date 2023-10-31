BTS' V treats fans to Tokyo V-log: From eating ramen to shooting in front of Tokyo Tower; check highlights

BTS’ V spent a gala time on his trip to Tokyo. The K-pop sensation, who made an appearance on a late-night music television show in Japan last month, dropped a six-minute video capturing his journey for the fans. Titled V-log in Tokyo the short video chronicles his journey from arriving for the shoot to appearing for the interview, visiting major tourist attractions places, performing at Tokyo Tower, and so on. Well, for the fans wondering how exactly V likes to eat ramen, here is the secret.

On October 31, BANGTAN TV uploaded a mini vlog showcasing BTS’ V and his taetae TV clips. The video starts with the Layover crooner getting ready for the performance. After getting his hair done and makeup fixed, he arrives at a serene location for the photoshoot. The K-pop idol dropped some model aesthetics while posing for the camera and it was time for lunch now.

BTS’ V’s ramen secret

Fans know that V has a low spice tolerance, but he does enjoy unique flavors, even if it means adding a few drops of a special sauce that can completely transform the taste. The Slow Dancing crooner then goes on to tell the person next to him about how fast can he eat the ramen. ‘I eat fast,...I eat so fast that I sometimes forget to breathe.’ Well, seems like even Jungkook can’t compete with him in this talent.

Taetae TV we didn’t see coming

On his way back, the K-pop artist strolled through the park and introduced his Taetae TV. Dealing with the camera setup proved to be a challenge, but he managed to overcome it and capture some stunning images of the surroundings.

Time for some fun activities

Taehyung then visited some fun places in the city. His first stoppage was a vibrant musical setting filled with colorful giant balls that, when struck gently, transformed both the music and the colors around. Next, he visited a stunning floral location where the hanging flowers were responsive to human presence, rising as soon as they detected someone beneath them. Lastly, he explored the glitzy location with everything shining and shimmery to the extent, that V felt that it would such him inside.

Interview time with Countdown TV

The BTS member appeared for the interview decked in an all-white outfit. He spoke to the interviewer that he wasn't very confident in Japanese but immediately relaxed when the interviewer complimented his proficiency. The last footage is from the Tokyo Tower, where he was scheduled to perform. Intrigued by the live band performance, V became so engrossed that he chose to conclude the vlog at that moment.

