BTS’ V is tuning into THIS show starring bestie Park Hyung Sik; Their Instagram bromance will make you aww

The world knows about the glamorous bunch of talented artists that come together to make the famed Wooga Squad. Be it BTS’ vocalist V who has established himself as one of the most handsome men in the world multiple times or musician Peak Boy who had the squad featuring on his music video. Choi Woo Sik who has been a part of some fantastic releases like Oscar winner ‘Parasite’ and the heartwarming ‘Our Beloved Summer’ or Park Seo Joon who is stepping into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon. Actor Park Hyun Sik ties it together with his charm, now starring as Han Sun Woo in the Disney+ show ‘Soundtrack #1’.

The heavily music influenced series hands the other end to Han So Hee who acts as Lee Eun Soo and depicts the story of 2 best friends who have known each other for 20 years as they come together to experience living together for 2 weeks. The show premiered on March 23, 2022 and right on mark lead actor Park Hyung Sik shared images to promote the airing time. The actor asked people to tune in every Wednesday at 4 PM for new episodes.

Soon, it was BTS’ V lending his words of support as he affirmed that he will be watching the show by writing, “Yes, I’ll do that” and received a reply from the ‘Happiness’ actor, “Yes, do that.” Though sounding formal, the words definitely play over the adorable friendship between the two as they have previously struggled to stay professional in each other’s presence and cracked up instead.

Check out the exchange below.

