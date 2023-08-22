BTS' V unexpected dance challenge video with NewJeans sends fans into frenzy as they trend Hype 'V'oy; Watch

BTS member V joined hands with NewJeans for the TikTok dance challenge. Taking fans by surprise, the Layover singer did the Hybe Boy dance challenge with all five members of the ADOR girl group even though the song is almost a year old. Fans can not seem to hide their happiness seeing this sunbae-hoobae duo on the same screen for the first time together.

BTS' V's unexpected Hype Boy dance challenge video with NewJeans

On August 22, the Attention singers dropped a TikTok video featuring the Love Me Again singer. V is currently prepping for his upcoming solo debut album Layover meanwhile NewJeans dropped their second mini album Get Up in July. Making this interaction very unpredictable yet well prepared, the BIGHIT MUSIC idol showed his moves to Hybe Boy alongside NewJeans members Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. While the girl group is currently promoting their latest songs Super Shy and ETA through dance challenges, fans did not expect him to do a one-year-old song. The video is going viral on social media platforms as the fans of both artists are enjoying this interaction.

While praising his amazing dancing skills, fans called him a true hype boy because the singer did not hold back to show his crazy dance moves as he flawlessly blended with the song's choreography. From his oversized checkered shirt and loose pants to his mesmerizing hair, fans loved the casual look on him. Looking at the details of this interaction, the OMG singers mentioned Hype 'V'oy in the caption and even added a bear which is one of the representative emoticons of the BTS member. The fans also pointed out that the girls made a big V with their hands as well by the end of the video as well.

About BTS and NewJeans

Previously Jimin and J-Hope collaborated with NewJeans for their songs Like Crazy and on the street respectively. BTS member SUGA also did the Haegum dance challenge with HYBE LABELS' groups including them. Recently Jimin was seen dancing to ETA with Hani and Danielle. The maknae of the septet also showed his love for the song Ditto as he was seen singing the song during the Karaoke segment on SUGA's talk show Suchwita.

