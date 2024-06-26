BTS’ V unveils calming first teaser for upcoming photobook TYPE 1, reveals captivating cover; watch

BTS’ V who is currently enlisted in the military sent shockwaves into the fandom last night by dropping a mysterious poster of TYPE 1. As it turned out, V is getting ready to drop his second solo photobook.

In the excitement of TYPE 1, V has unveiled the first teaser of the photobook with a calming sound and unveiled the cover.

BTS’ V drops first teaser for upcoming photobook TYPE 1, revealing a gorgeous cover

On June 26, 2024, V of BTS unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming photobook TYPE 1. The teaser brings forth a calming tone befitting the relaxing theme of TYPE 1 and gives a closer look of the photoboook.

The hardcover of the book is a beautiful green color, the same as V’s microphone, soon it goes on to reveal the cover of the photobook TYPE 1. The cover is black and white with a captivating photo of V who is smiling brightly in it.

Watch the first teaser of BTS’ V photobook TYPE 1 here:

Meanwhile, TYPE 1 will be a collection of the moments enjoyed by V of complete rest. It will reveal the natural and comfortable self of the BTS member as he goes on to take a break from his busy schedule and indulge in some alone time.

It has been made known that the Winter Bear singer was part of the making process from beginning to end, he chose the travel destination, title, and components which together created a photobook of 224 pages. TYPE 1 encompasses special moments that the Rainy Days singer wishes to share with his fans.

Additionally, V’s TYPE 1 begins pre-order on June 27, 2024, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) and it will be officially released on July 9, 2024 KST.

Know more about V

V also known as Kim Taehyung is the charismatic member of the K-pop sensation boy band BTS, and is a remarkable singer and songwriter. He is currently enlisted in the military and serving as an active duty soldier in the Special Task Force of the Capital Defence Command.

In the most recent news, V was spotted in his black SDT police uniform while patrolling in Chuncheon.

