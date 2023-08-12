BTS' V unveils shocking secret behind beloved dog Yeontan's Rainy Days music video cameo

V's solo album Layover sparked waves of joy and excitement among fans. Following the success of Love Me Again, V unveiled the cozy rainy days music video featuring Yeontan, V's cherished canine companion. Fans expressed adoration for the artist’s affection towards his dog. However, surprisingly, the dog in the music video was an unexpected guest. Keep reading to reveal the true identity and explore further the connection between V’s album and his beloved pet.

V featured Yeontan in Layover but with a twist

Yeontan is a significant part of V’s solo album. From being featured on the cover art to the release date of the album coinciding with his birthday, and even appearing in the music video, V hasn't shied away from expressing his love for his treasured pet. Notably, Yeontan has also made appearances in the album’s concept photos!

Fans were quick to congratulate the endearing canine for his debut. However, as it turns out, the canine in the official music video is not actually Yeontan. The singer took to Weverse for a live session and confessed that the music video was filmed in Madrid, Spain. Consequently, Yeontan was unable to participate in the video, leading to the use of a stunt double in his place. This unexpected twist added a touch of humor to the overall concept, as fans shared their surprise and shock in response to this revelation.

BTS V’s heartfelt dedication to Yeontan in Rainy Days

V’s emotional connection to his pet has been evident through numerous gestures, but it becomes even more pronounced in the music video. The entire visual is presented from Yeontan’s perspective, offering a heartwarming glimpse into his world. The color palette employed in the video is intentionally focused on yellow and grey, hues that dogs can distinctly perceive. Furthermore, Yeontan’s presence is remarkably prominent throughout the video, notably in a scene where V arranges plates within a black and white frame, cleverly depicting Yeontan’s viewpoint.

V’s profound affection for Yeontan deeply resonates with the viewers, as the visual narrative allows us to experience the pup’s life in a touching manner. The inviting and snug ambiance, combined with the loving bond between V and Yeontan, strikes a chord with fans and undeniably makes the song a definite hit!

Check out the official music video here-

