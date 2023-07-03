BTS' V updates from Paris after fashion show cancellation; Park Bo Gum seen interacting with fans

On June 30, BTS's V and actor, singer Park Bo Gum embarked on a journey to attend the menswear show in Paris, France. However, despite the anticipation for their presence at the spring collection show, it was officially announced that the event, scheduled for July 2, was canceled due to escalating protests in various cities across France. Fans were devasted by this bad news and hoped for the artists’ safe return to the country.

Kim Taehyung stunned netizens with his glamorous looks

However, despite the cancellation, V managed to leave his fans in awe with his glowing and dreamy pictures. He was spotted in all black sporting blonde hair, looking as heavenly as ever. Fans also noticed a brief encounter with fellow CELINE global ambassador, actor Park Bo Gum, as they exchanged greetings.

Park Bo Gum interacted with fans

Additionally, Record of Youth actor, Park Bo Gum was also spotted entertaining his fans with his good looks and killing smile. He was seen indulged in conversation while signing autographs for his fans. Moreover, he also reunited with his BFF V and was seen having a good time. Internet users were thrilled to witness the reunion of two close friends who frequently gather. During V and Park Bo Gum's latest public appearance, the incredibly good-looking stars donned brand outfits, exuding an air of sophistication and edginess. Their stylish designer looks effortlessly transformed them into runway-ready rockstars, captivating the audience.

V and Park Bo Gum Friendship

V and Park Bo Gum, who are close friends, were announced as official brand ambassadors along with BLACKPINK's Lisa. Their joint and individual appearances have garnered a lot of attention, making them one of the most prominent brand faces. The French label has experienced significant benefits since partnering with the trio. While V recently finished filming his solo project, Park Bo Gum is currently involved in a new drama with singer IU. It remains uncertain whether the BTS member and the actor will extend their trip or return home following the cancellation of the show.

