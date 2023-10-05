BTS' V urges fans to memorize lyrics for Slow Dancing and For Us ahead of Layover fan meeting

BTS' V who will be conducting his offline fan meeting as a solo artist has urged his fans to abide by some rules when they arrive at the venue. BTS' V as the good human that he is has advised fans on some dos and don'ts to follow. He recently took to Weverse to announce the first and foremost request he had for the fans.

BTS' V urges fans to memorize lyrics before coming to fan meet

Hilariously, the unpredictable BTS' V took to Weverse to announce to fans that they should learn his song's lyrics before coming to the fan meeting. He posted in Korean 'Everyone, please memorize all the lyrics 🙇🏻' on Weverse. Turns out that just like him, BTS' V wants fans to have an extraordinary experience when they are at his fan meeting. Set to take place in an amphitheater-style open area, his fan meeting looks eagerly exciting for the ones who will be a part of it. Early in the day he also went live to have a conversation with fans where he urged fans to memorize the lyrics for Slow Dancing and For Us before coming. He entered the live asking fans if any of them would be in attendance for the fan meeting. Going further he instructed fans that calling out his full name Kim Taehyung and not singing along is prohibited and told them to spread the word. Guides for how to sing the lyrics of BTS' V's songs Slow Dancing and For Us have also been published on Weverse.

About BTS' V's fan meeting

BTS' V's fan meeting will be held to celebrate his debut solo album Layover which was released on September 8. Layover has received immense love from the fans. Some 1400 lucky fans were chosen from the Weverse raffle to be a part of this magnificent event. The location for the offline fan meeting is another beautiful location in South Korea. It is the Peace Amphitheater located on the campus of the prestigious Kyunghee University's Global Campus in Suwon, a city in South Korea. The fan meeting will take place on October 14.

