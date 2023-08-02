BTS’ V vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie: VOTE for your favorite Fashionista of the Year

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been redefining fashion standards with their presence, bringing pizzazz to the most basic looks. The two have pioneered as trendsetters and have become beloved brand ambassadors for luxury companies. Their sell-out power has only increased over time, making them some of the most sought-after models.

Fashionista of the Year nominees for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Out of the nominations including BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, BTS’ V, NewJeans, and EXO’s Kai, the fans have shown great support for the SOLO singer and the Sweet Night singer. With massive votes pouring in for The HallyuTalk Awards 2, they have swiftly climbed to the top of voting numbers.

However, the game is still on and you- the fans- have the power to turn it around any time!

Fashionista of the Year nominees

BTS’ J-Hope

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

BTS’ V

NewJeans

EXO’s Kai

Who are you rooting for? Vote now.

How to vote for Fashionista of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

