BTS' V wants title track of his 1st mixtape KTH1 to be positive: I want to help people beat depressed feelings

While BTS ARMY is eagerly awaiting for V to release his first mixtape KTH1, Kim Taehyung confessed that he's feeling a ton of pressure to achieve self-satisfaction when it comes to making an album.

While BTS ARMY is still on cloud nine over the release of BTS' most personal album to date, BE, along with the historic first Grammy nomination for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, the fandom is also waiting for the vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) to release more solo work, in the form of mixtapes, like the rap line (RM, Suga, J-Hope) already have done.

Moreover, there has been a lot of talk surrounding KTH1, Kim Taehyung's first mixtape, as the 25-year-old singer keeps sharing snippets of what ARMY can expect from his solo work. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, when TaeTae was asked about his first mixtape, the Sweet Night crooner confessed that he feels a ton of pressure about it as he's thinking all the time about what kind of album he should make so that he can feel satisfied with it. While the title track is the title track, but everyone also says to just leave it as it is while he keeps getting the urge to keep putting in more and more.

V admitted that his mixtape is still a long way to go as it's his first. Hence, it's so hard. He also feels it's a little lazy. "People tell me just to put it out and see how it does, but I’d rather know what needs to be fixed before I release it. I also don’t want the title track to be depressing. I want it to be positive and help people beat those depressed feelings. But it’s not easy," Taehyung shared with Weverse Magazine.

Are you excited for V's first mixtape KTH1? What kind of songs do you think Taehyung will bless our ears with in his album?

