BTS’ V wants to become the next ‘dancing king’; Shares clip grooving alongside famous dancer

BTS member V has been very active on social media recently and his latest update has left the fans wanting more. In a black and white clip shared on his Instagram story, V alongside dancer Lee Do Geon aka Gof, can be seen dancing. The video has now made fans root for the release of Kim Taehyung’s solo debut which they’re dubbing as ‘KTH1’.

V’s dance session

On May 29, V shared an update expressing his wishes to become the next ‘dacing king’ following the steps of the dancer beside him. The two could be seen slowly grooving in front of a mirror to the music in the background, at what appears to be a practice studio inside HYBE’s lavish building. With his hair hidden under a snapback, and a loose fitting outfit V looked ready to receive a solo dance lesson from the master. He tagged the account of the dancer and wrote, “Let me also follow Gof and become a dancing king”.

The story was reshared by dancer Lee Do Geon on his own Instagram where he praised the BTS member, “You’re really the best”. Meanwhile, led by J-Hope, and accompanied by Jimin and Jungkook, the 3J were known as the ‘dancers’ of BTS. However, later V too was deemed a fabulous dance member by the dance leader himself, sneaking him a place in the squad.

Kim Taehyung’s recent updates

The BTS member returned from a memorable trip to France on May 27 where he visited Paris and Cannes for a fashion schedule. He was spotted enjoying himself in the City of Love and shared snaps from his shenanigans across the place on his Instagram. Attending the Celine dinner event followed by an appearance at Naomi Campbell’s birthday party, V had a blast in France. On returning, he has continued to update fans about his whereabouts and plans, including planning a makguksu meal made by Jungkook, making us wonder if he did actually go through with the idea. Apart from this, he interacted with fans and has shown a growing inclination towards releasing his solo debut album which has been a long time coming.



