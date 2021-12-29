BTS' V will be the first K Pop idol to have THESE massive radios' support for his birthday

It is BTS' talented vocalist and visual V's birthday on December 30 (tomorrow). V will be turning 26 years old (27 years in Korean age) and ARMYs are already going out of their way to organise massive birthday projects for their beloved idol! In a fresh development, V's fans have organised some massive radio projects for his 26th birthday,

V will be getting two radio support for his upcoming birthday. Both projects are organized by his Chinese fan club, China Baidu VBar. On December 30, his viral Christmas song 'Snow Flower' will be played multiple times on Capital FM. It is the UK's most popular radio station that reaches the largest population of young people. V is all set to be the first K-pop idol to receive this love on UK's Capital FM.

The second is the largest Korean radio support for a K-pop idol. The project will be covering five radio channels with the biggest listener population. Fourteen different programs will be broadcasting his birthday ad on Dec 30. V's birthday ad will be broadcast on - KBS, MBC, SBS, YTN and CBS.

A big surprise awaits ARMYs as 'Squid Game' voice actor Jeon Young Soo will participate in the ad for BTS' V. For those uninitiated, Jeon Young Soo played the game manager in the superhit Netflix survival series! We cannot wait to see BTS' V's birthday project.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS' V surprises ARMYs by visiting his birthday events hosted by fans

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.