BTS' V is winning hearts with his sincere message to ARMYs post concert

BTS' V is winning ARMYs hearts yet again, and honestly, we couldn't be more proud of him! On October 24th, the group held their online concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' but V had to perform being seated due to his calf injury. V was seen doing his best despite his injury during the concert. Shortly after the concert, V further melted fans' hearts with his message on the fan community platform, Weverse.

He wrote, 'I'll come back looking even sharper. I'm sorry I couldn't show you enough although you'd bought expensive tickets.' However, ARMYs couldn't be more proud of V and expressed their insurmountable love to him via Weverse. V was seated throughout the concert and sang his parts beautifully, like always. However, fans did miss watching him dance and perform with the rest of the members. But, ARMYs were extremely supportive and sent V sweet messages of love and encouragement to cheer him up! V is a perfectionist when it comes to his craft, so naturally, he would feel sorry and upset that he wasn’t able to show what he prepared for fully. However, we’re sure he’s feeling better with all the love and support from fans!

You can check out the messages below:

V on Weverse 1025



I will come back more cooler

You must have bought an expensive ticket

I'm sorry that I couldn't show you enough @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gXwfomwfOl — Soo Choi PTD on stage (@choi_bts2) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, On September 28, BTS took to Weverse to announce their first in-person concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ which will be taking place in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2. This exciting news comes 2 years after the '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' which was held in Seoul in 2019.

