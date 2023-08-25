BTS' V wins Fashionista of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2: Fans pick Layover singer for top-notch style

BTS member V won the Fashionista of the Year Award at The HallyuTalk Award 2.0. This year with a total of 15 categories, the Hallyu fans have showered love for their favorite Korean artists and performers for the award show. The award show took place on August 24 for the second time after the big hit of the first season held in 2022. This category had K-pop idols who have made their names known worldwide for their astonishing fashion sense.

BTS' V took the crown of the Fashionista of the Year Award

Known for his unique style that has made millions of fans all over the world go gaga over the idol, BTS member V won the Fashionista of the Year Award at The HallyuTalk Award 2.0. From presenting his preferential style with a light academic aesthetic wearing baggy pants and shirts on a daily basis to pulling off glamorous outfits designed by luxury brands, V aka Kim Taehyung has proved that he can do both. Currently preparing for his upcoming solo debut album Layover, he has shown his style through the latest concept photos which are completely different from the concepts he had previously done with BTS. There is a big variation in his fashion for Layover in different settings which includes white dungaree, dark-colored hoodies, a checkered suit with short pants, and more.

