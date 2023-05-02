BTS’ V wins hearts as he helps Jinny’s Kitchen’s stray dog Perro with his kind gesture

‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ is a Korean variety show which ran for 10 episodes through February, March and April, only ending last week amidst a lot of attention from the viewers. Having premiered on February 24, the show was immensely loved for its star cast comprising actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi, alongside Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V who made his first appearance recently, on the program.

BTS’ V on Jinny’s Kitchen

A fellow member of the Wooga Squad with Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik, the BTS vocalist settled in pretty well with the rest of the cast who has previously worked in a similar environment, thanks to their participation in ‘Youn’s Stay’. While the superstar seemed taken aback at the reality and the amount of work that awaited him on the show, V soon got the hang of it. In fact, towards the end, he was able to handle the cooking bits on his own for some dishes, further impressing the viewers with his growth.

Kim Taehyung takes care of a stray dog

In another heartwarming news about the BTS member, the Mexican ARMY revealed that it was V who took care of Perro even as he was leaving from Mexico for South Korea. Perro, as named by the show’s staff, is a stray dog who was seen throughout ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’. The cast adored him, especially V, who kept petting him during his breaks. The fan shared a story that happened, which was revealed by their mother, who is a veterinarian.

Perro was reportedly adopted by one of the staffers at ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’. V personally paid for Perro's vaccinations and for the medical treatment needed on his injured paw. It was his kind actions that once again earned him praise and sweet words from netizens and fans.

Meanwhile, it is known that the BTS member previously adopted his beloved pet Yeontan and had even consulted a dog trainer before doing so.

V continues to be a kind-hearted global star, who always gives his best to people as well as animals. Recently, he also received a lot of attention for personally preparing meals for fans and dancing for them outside the filming location for ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

