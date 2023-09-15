BTS' V wraps up Layover with For Us, releases soulful music video to celebrate solo album’s journey

BTS' V has finally unveiled the last music video for his solo debut album, Layover. For Us is the fifth and final track on V's album, with a music video that was released on September 15 at 8:30 IST / September 16 at 00:00 KST. The song wraps up the visual and lyrical masterpiece that V has released up until now, with a nostalgic and cozy music video.

V’s For Us music video

The music video begins with an image of a yacht in the middle of what appears to be a serene sea, with sunlight sparkling on the water, as seen in the teasers for the song. The song then features behind-the-scenes footage from Layover's previous music videos, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, and Blue. This visual masterpiece by BTS' V serves as an epilogue to the album, bringing everything together like a movie. By placing the credits at the end, V reiterates his previous sentiment that watching the music videos in order creates a story for viewers, starting with Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, and ending with For Us — a story of love, heartbreak, solitude, grief, and loneliness. V's album, Layover, is a remarkable collection of music and visual art, a tale of love and grief, and For Us is a celebration of it all.

The music video takes us on a journey, showcasing scenes of the cast and crew participating in the creation of V's debut masterpiece and their shared enjoyment of the process. V's soulful voice throughout the music video adds a beautiful and warm touch, making you want to listen to the song forever. The chorus, "Now you're in California, I'm still waitin' for ya, Will you change your mind? I would give it all up For Us," captures the emotional depth of the song as it addresses the final stage of loneliness in the album. Meanwhile, the lyrics, "You went from my home to, It was nice to know you, And it breaks my heart, That we gave it our best shot," hint at the possibility of moving on and finding strength.

The entire album has been a raw and personal expression, consistently showcasing V's true personality to the audience. Therefore, as this beautiful album concludes, it carries a touch of sadness for parting ways but takes us on a journey to witness how it all comes together in the end, providing a sense of closure.

Watch the beautiful MV For Us here-

More about Layover

V has been making significant waves with his latest album, Layover, achieving remarkable chart-topping success and setting new records. The singer's album recently achieved a historic milestone as a K-pop soloist, with an astonishing 2.1 million copies sold within its first week of release. According to a report from Hanteo Chart on September 15, from September 8 to September 14, Layover recorded a total of 2,101,974 copies sold, solidifying V's status as a double million-seller simultaneously. This achievement marks the highest first-week sales ever recorded by a K-pop soloist.

