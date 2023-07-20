BTS versus gym: Fans amused at the difference in V and RM's workout routines

BTS fans burst into laughter of pearls as the leader RM and member V share their workout routines on Instagram. BTS' RM shares his everyday workout routines on Instagram stories very often so fans are aware that he is working hard to maintain his fitness. However, When the Christmas Tree singer shared his workout routine on Instagram stories, fans could not help but compare the two members' routines and laugh at the hilarious difference.

BTS' RM and V's workout routines

Fans call RM Captain Korea because of his strongly built physique, it is no surprise that RM gives his best at maintaining his health and body. He often shares his daily routine with his fans, making everyone wonder if they could keep up with him if they try the routine or give up on the first day. RM's routine looks like 400M Run, 21 Pull Up, 21 Clean & Press (20KG Plate), 400M Run, 15 Pull Up, 15 Clean & Press, 400M Run, 9 Pull Up, 9 Clean & Press. On the other hand, BTS' V shared his routine on his Instagram stories which did not include working out but other activities he had to do including Sit Down, Breathing, A Nap, Chill Out, Go Home, and Dancing (Slow). The BTS fans were not surprised by this funny story of V. In fact, a fan on Twitter said, "Now this is a routine I can get behind unlike a certain Captain Korea" referring to V's routine and RM as Captain Korea. Some even pointed out that the emoticons used by the Singers RM used a laughing emoji and V used a seriously angry emoji, which made fans laugh even harder witnessing V's dedication towards his activities.

BTS' RM and V's recent activities

On July 19 (KST) BTS member V was announced as Cartier's new ambassador for Panthere de Cartier and sold out a necklace worth 22 Lakh rupees sending the luxury brand website into a freeze. BTS' RM was speculated to get enlisted because of his new haircut however his friend and singer eAeon assured fans that RM's haircut has nothing to do with the military enlistment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Dressed actors at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023: YoonA, Cha Eun Woo, Bae Suzy and more