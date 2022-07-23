BTS VLOG Highlights: Jimin invites ARMYs as he enjoys his first bracelet making session

On July 23, BIGHIT MUSIC released BTS’ Jimin’s vlog and ARMYs definitely fell in love with him all over again! The vlog began with him explaining how he spent the initial days of relaxation and wishes to try something new. Then it cuts to him in the place where he sat with a professional and learned, step-by-step, how to make a bracelet from scratch and he looked so proud of his creation, as we were of him.

The previous vlogs were by members J-Hope and V. The latter began the series by showing him driving around, attending a dentist appointment, enjoying a good scenery and eating delicious food, making us want that peace and serenity! J-Hope, on the other hand, took us behind-the-scenes to his ‘Jack In The Box’ promotions and his looks for ‘Arson’ music video.

Previously, Jimin appeared on the phone on KBS Cool FM's 'BTOB's Kiss the Radio' broadcast on July 21st and communicated with listeners by surprise. Jimin met the listeners through a phone call from his best friend Ha Sung Woon. Jimin said, "I'm currently working on a solo song," and said, "Whenever there is a schedule with the BTS members, I try to get together and do various things." Jimin correctly remembers Ha Sung Woon's birthday, and he and Ha Sung Woon showed the brotherly bond by jokingly saying, "We often contact each other when we are in the bathroom."

The two also expressed their affection for the drama 'Our Blues' OST 'With You', which they recently sang together. Jimin said, "Seven years ago, sitting on the road, I thought it would be good to sing together someday, but it was good to have the opportunity.” Ha Sung Woon said about Jimin, "He gave me a lot of feedback on new songs and he came to see the musical in which I appeared."

