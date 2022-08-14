BTS VLOG Highlights: Jin brings ARMYs along for an eventful cooking lesson with Chef Lee Yeon Bok

Kicking off the series on ARMYs’ 9th birthday (July 9), BTS’ members have been taking their fans along on fun activities every Saturday through individual vlogs. This week’s vlog saw BTS’ Jin inviting ARMYs along as he attended a one-on-one cooking lesson from celebrity Chef Lee Yeon Bok.

When the schedule for the vlog series had first been announced, ARMYs had been quick to deduce that Jin would take on the ‘COOKING VLOG’, especially keeping the BTS member’s frequent meet-ups with Chef Lee Yeon Bok in mind.

The vlog starts off with Jin in the car while on his way to meet the chef. Armed with gifts as a token of his gratitude, Jin shares he is quite close with the famed chef. The recipe of the day is soon revealed as ‘Menbosha’, or fried shrimp toast, which is a signature dish at Chef Lee Yeon Bok’s restaurant.

Jin’s eagerness to learn and passion for cooking is evident throughout the vlog, as the BTS member does not shy away from attempting new techniques and tips from the chef. Of course, Jin does not forget to bring his members and fans along, as he carefully shapes a piece of menbosha in the shape of BTS’ logo, and also flips it around to form ARMYs’ logo.

After the vlog went up on BTS’ YouTube channel, Jin also took to his Instagram account to share photos of ARMY and BTS’ logos formed out of the fried shrimp toast, along with the sweet caption “ARMY heart BTS”.

Check out Jin’s post, below:

Watch Jin’s vlog from the ‘BTS VLOG’ series, below:

What did you think about BTS’ Jin’s vlog? Share with us in the comments!