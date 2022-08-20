BTS VLOG Highlights: Suga makes adorable cutting boards for his members while keeping ARMYs in mind

On August 20, BTS’ rapper and producer, Suga takes ARMYs along with him to learn a new skill at the woodwork shop! Seen previously during the first ‘In The Soop’, Suga has always had an inkling towards woodwork and furniture. With his sweet smile and keenness for learning, he began to create wood pieces.

He decided to make cutting boards for his members in the shape of a whale, which is a significant creature between BTS and ARMYs. The whale represents 'Whalien 52', which is a song by BTS released in 2015 from their album, 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2'. It is inspired by the 52 Hertz whale, which is said to be the loneliest whale in the world. The whale is a reminder to ARMYs as well as to the members that they aren’t alone and can rely on each other for support, love, happiness and energy. It has also been referenced in the animated MV for ‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal’.

The video goes on to show Suga learning the ropes slowly and adding his own quirks to every piece. He listens keenly to the instructor about the process, choice of wood, shapes, sizes, etc. The boxy shape of the whale was an adorable choice. While he was nervous about making 7 cutting boards, it didn’t stop him from achieving his goal and one can see how happy he was to have made it for his friends.

The best detail was the temporary brand he created called ‘Min’ drawn from his real name ‘Min Yoongi’, which was an absolutely amazing personal touch added.

What do you think of the vlog? Let us know in the comments below.