BTS vocalist Jimin to make solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS member Jimin released his latest single ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ yesterday. The song has been met with an overwhelming positive response. Right ahead of the song’s release, BTS' long-time producer Pdogg posted a story on his Instagram declaring that Park Jimin was done establishing the order of K-pop 2023. The post was quickly noticed by many and soon went viral. The moment Jimin’s latest single was out, people realised that Pdogg was absolutely accurate in his observation regarding Jimin. With its immaculate choreography and gripping vocals, the song is nothing short of an absolute masterpiece.

Jimin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

It has now officially been confirmed that BTS singer Jimin will soon be making his first ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. An announcement concerning the aforementioned was made on The Tonight Show’s official SNS where it was revealed that Jimin will be making his ‘late night’ debut on March 23 and 24. Jimin has previously appeared on the show with fellow BTS members. His equation with host Jimmy Fallon has made viewers laugh on more than just some occasions. Glimpses of their banter on the show have gone viral on multiple occasions. Viewers are therefore eagerly looking forward to Jimin’s upcoming appearance on the show.

Jimin’s ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ is the fifth track on Jimin’s debut solo album ‘Face’. Released on March 17, 2023, the song has met with an enormous amount of positive reviews. Speaking about the song, BTS member Jimin stated that during the making of the song, the producers’ essentially focused on accurately delivering the intensity of the song. The latter was brilliantly delivered by the phenomenal composition and choreography of ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’.

Jimin also revealed that ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ was the album conclusion and it was therefore a matter of paramount significance that it delivered the right amount of grandeur. As a song that was meant to embody emotions of passion and determination, Jimin wanted the song to seem like a ray of light in a moment of darkness.

