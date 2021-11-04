BTS to voice for Sing 2 OST alongside Taylor Swift, Cardi B; New BTS game and webtoon to be launched

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021
   
‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ poster
‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ poster : courtesy of Naver Webtoon
ARMY we come bearing large gifts this time! BTS has been revealed among the OST lineup of upcoming animated film ‘Sing 2’ where they will lend a soundtrack to it besides the likes of Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd and Prince. The movie itself has been voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reily, Reese Witherspoon and more are set to be released this Christmas.

 

At their corporate briefing on November 4, HYBE LABELS also announced a new game centred around BTS that will allow the fans to connect with the artists on an interactive platform as well as enjoy the masterpieces in BTS’ discography. The game will be launched in the first half of next year.

 

The label also announced their plans to create a webtoon called ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ in collaboration with webtoon platform Naver Webtoon and online social reading platform Wattpad. The same will be carried out in different formats with webtoons, web novels and animation plans revealed so far.

 

The original story of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is said to be of the fantasy genre with inspiration from Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. The story will feature BTS in a webtoon format as seven boys who grow overcoming their hurdles while fate brings them together.

 

Similarly, boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN will have their own webtoons under the names ‘THE STAR SEEKERS’ and ‘DARK MOON’ individually. All three will be released in January 2022.

 

Credits: Naver WebtoonBIGHIT MUSICMK SportsKBS mediaHerald POP


