BTS voted as the number 1 artist who shined in 2021; 'Butter' chosen as number 1 song by Korean netizens

BTS show off their global domination! BTS was once again chosen as the number 1 artist who shined the year 2021 voted by Korean citizens under the age of 30. BTS took the title of the best artist of the year for the fourth consecutive year. Trot singer Lim Young Woong was chosen again as the number 1 artist voted by citizens over the age of 40.

For the song of the year, South Korean netizens under the age of 50 chose BTS' smash summer hit 'Butter' as the number 1 song of the year. Those who were in their 50s and 60s and up chose trot songs by Lim Young Woong and Young Tak.

For those unversed, Gallup Korea began taking surveys and published the results of 'The Most Influential Individuals' in each sector at the end of every year from 2007. South Korean citizens can vote for their favourite TV personalities, comedians, actors, and singers. This year, the polls took place on three separate periods starting in July. The first poll was taken from July 8th to August 27th, the second poll was taken from September 2nd to October 4th, and the third poll was taken from November 5th to the 28th. The poll results were released on December 20th, with more than 5,000 citizens who filled out the polls.

Also, some more good news for BTS' behemoth success 'Butter'. According to the Recording Industry of Japan (RIAJ), 'Butter' has been certified platinum in the download category. The group previously received platinum and gold certifications in the download category for 'Dynamite' and 'Permission To Dance' back in February and September respectively.

BTS has now earned platinum with their single, 'Butter', which exceeded 250,000 copies, and certified million-seller with their Japanese album, 'BTS, THE BEST'.

