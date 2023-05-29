BTS' V's all 80 Instagram posts cross 10 million likes, becomes first and only person to achieve the feat
BTS member V’s all 80 Instagram posts have crossed 10 million likes on Instagram making ‘thv’ the only username to do so.
Key Highlight
BTS' V's latest post crossed 10 million likes.
All 80 of his posts on Instagram now have over 10 million likes on them.
BTS’ V’s popularity knows no bounds and the star is climbing the popularity ladder faster than anyone we know. A prime example of his fame can be found on his Instagram. With 59.4 million followers as of the time writing this, at least 10 million accounts around the world have pressed like on each of his 80 posts. Astoundingly, this makes the BTS member become the first and the only person in the world to make this mark.
BTS’ V ruling over Instagram
While some of the most followed accounts in the world include football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, singer Selena Gomez, and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, and K-pop’s most followed celebrities are the BLACKPINK members’ personal accounts as well as BTS’ group account, it is Kim Taehyung who has come out on top in terms of likes. With 80 posts on the platform, he has managed to score at least 10 million likes on all of them. This makes BTS’ V the first and the only person in Instagram’s history to have achieved the record.
Previously, V jumped up the spots to enter into Wikipedia's official list of the Top 20 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of all time, by grabbing the 20th place with his December 7, 2021 post, which currently has 20,866,579 likes. The post itself is a collection of his dog Yeontan’s photos, as the pet himself has become a star over time.
BTS’ V on Instagram
Ever since V joined the social media platform by making his account public on December 6, 2021, joining fellow BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, as the septet opened their personal profiles, he has been breaking multiple records. His latest post, a collection of his memories from his recent visit to Paris, France, was shared a couple of days ago with the caption ‘파리여행기🇫🇷’ meaning ‘A trip to Paris- France’.
Just this morning, V turned on a sudden live broadcast to chat with his fans for some time before retreating and replying to their comments on Weverse instead. He also revealed his plans to have a meal with Jungkook the following day.
