BTS’ V’s awaited solo debut happening soon? Eagle-eyed ARMYs notice clues in producer’s Instagram story

ARMYs think that BTS’ V could be working on his upcoming solo debut as his long-time producer and friend Hyeseung uploaded to his Instagram story. The story shows a small snippet of an instrumental with jazzy instruments, which is one of V’s favorite genres. Hyeseung had also worked on V’s ‘Le Jazz de V’ which was released recently. Earlier, HYBE had confirmed that V and Jungkook will be the last ones to make his solo debut in later this year so let’s hope we hear from the artist soon!

Over 10 million people have watched the live version of Le Jazz de V, which is a cover of a jazz song by BTS member V, on YouTube. The jazz melodies 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' and 'Cheek to Cheek' cover recordings, which V introduced to fans as a unique occasion to commemorate the tenth anniversary of BTS' debut on June 16, came up at 10 million views on July 5. Even though V's video lasts 7 minutes and 44 seconds, it is still getting a lot of attention around the world. For example, it got 1 million views in about an hour after it was released. The video was ranked second in Music Videos Trending Worldwide as soon as it was released, while Le Jazz de V and Kim Taehyung were ranked first and second in real-time trends worldwide.

He has shown a special affection for jazz by stating that it is a great blessing to be able to be moved by jazz and to feel loved by music when they listen to songs written in the style of jazz. The rich jazz band sound of the 'Le Jazz de V' live video further stressed V's profound and heartfelt low-pitched voice, making him become hopelessly enamored with jazz. The live video, similar to a jazz film, upgraded the jazz style with a heartfelt environment, adding to the feeling that it was recorded at South Korea's most memorable jazz bar 'All That Jazz', known as the consecrated spot for jazz fans.

