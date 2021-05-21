BTS vs BTS: Butter clocks 10 million views in 13 minutes, Breaks record for biggest MV premiere on YouTube

Butter is currently at 48 million views and it has been roughly 6 hours since it premiered. Read on to find out.

Bangtan Sonyeondan? More like Record-Breaking Sonyeondan! The mega-popular septet has made their first major comeback since the release of BE, with their new single, Butter. Butter is BTS' second English track, single the pop-disco smash hit, Dynamite and BTS has delivered a smooth as butter, sleek summer bop with eye-catching visuals and a catchy tune. Of course, ARMY, BTS' beloved fandom is in love with their new song and the proof is in the numbers.

Butter premiered at 9:30 am IST and has already clocked 48 million views since its release, with the first 13 minutes clocking a staggering 10 million views! With this, BTS breaks the record for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube and as RM says in Butter, 'Got ARMY right behind us', the fandom stands strong and in full force as they aim to break Dynamite's 24-hour record with Butter. Dynamite clocked 101.1 million views in 24 hours, and with Butter, ARMY plan to double the views in record time.

With such impressive numbers and ARMY's backing, BTS members are aiming for the sweet number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, once again! Dynamite and Life Goes On, BTS' previous songs made it to Billboard Hot 100, and it looks like the Bangtan boys are aiming for a hattrick with this one. Meanwhile, ARMY have taken over Twitter with 'HIS HAIR', 'GOT ARMY', 'BTS vs BTS', 'What Yoongi' and 'BTS Butter' trending at the top. BTS will take centre stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23rd at 5.30 AM IST. Congratulations to BTS and ARMY!

