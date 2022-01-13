BTS V's Christmas Tree became fastest song by Korean male soloist to surpass THIS number of streams on Spotify

BTS' V shows off his star power yet again! In Just 18 days, V's solo OST 'Christmas Tree' surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify, making it the fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist to achieve this milestone! 'Christmas Tree' is also the fastest OST by a Korean act to achieve this.

The massive success of V's OST is making an impact not only on the drama but on other OSTs as well! In an analysis of 'Our Beloved Summer's increasing popularity, K-media attributed the growing popularity of the drama to V also gave him credit for the other OSTs of the drama entering the Korean charts.

Previously, V was declared as the most followed artist overall on Spotify, surpassing 'The Weeknd' with a daily gain of +101,976 followers. With three OSTs on his Spotify account, V is the fifth most followed Korean soloist, and his account is only getting bigger each day!

V's Spotify account has been growing consistently, ever since he released his OST 'Christmas Tree,' and it has been increasing since its release. He was the most followed Korean Soloist on Spotify for December and the most followed Korean soloist on the first week of 2022. His monthly listeners are skyrocketing as more people are falling for V's amazing vocals!

