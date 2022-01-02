BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' is the best selling Korean solo song on US Amazon for 2021 in THIS record time

BTS' V continues to set new records with his latest release. 'Christmas Tree' his bi-lingual OST for the Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' has become the top-selling Korean solo song on US Amazon's Best Selling Songs of 2021, entering at number 97 on the chart. It is also the only Korean solo song on the list.

The chart counts US song sales for the whole year of 2021, and 'Christmas Tree' remarkably enters the list with only seven days of tracking time, as the song was released on December 24. Not just that, BTS' V V has racked up another impressive feat on Spotify! On December 31 KST, with only 3 original soundtracks, V has officially surpassed over 5 million followers on Spotify, making him the 5th Korean soloist, and the 10th most-followed Korean male act to achieve this feat.

V has released three K-drama OSTs so far. The first one was 'It's Definitely You' for his debut K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' which he sang with his BTS bandmate Jin. The second one was 'Sweet Night' for 'Itaewon Class' starring one of his closest friends Park Seo Joon. It is all the more special because it is a song he has originally added to his mixtape! Finally, he released the bi-lingual poignant OST 'Christmas Tree' for 'Our Beloved Summer', which stars one of his other closest friends Choi Woo Sik in the lead role. Congratulations to V!

