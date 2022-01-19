BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' debuts at THIS rank on Japan Billboard Hot 100

BTS' V has set a new record and we are here for it! V's 'Christmas Tree' has debuted at number 29 on Billboard Japan Hot 100 within 3 days of tracking. It has also earned the highest debut for a solo song by a Korean Male Soloist ever since PSY. Previously, BTS’ V has made K-pop history on both the Oricon and iTunes charts in Japan!

It also debuts at number 4 on the Japan Billboard Download Songs chart. On January 13, V's solo song 'Christmas Tree' was officially released in Japan, several weeks after it was first released in V's home country South Korea as one of the official theme songs for 'Our Beloved Summer'. Immediately upon its release, 'Christmas Tree' debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart. The song racked up a total of 11,771 downloads in Japan on just its first day, setting a new record for the highest number of first-day downloads ever achieved by any Korean soloist.

'Christmas Tree' also soared to number 1 on Japan’s iTunes Top Songs chart just two hours after its release! 'Christmas Tree' has now surpassed 340k Shazams! 'Christmas Tree' debuts on Japan Oricon Music Store weekly ranking at number 3, earning V the highest debut for a Korean soloist with only 5 days of tracking! Congratulations V!

