BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' is the fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist to reach THIS landmark on Spotify

V's 'Christmas Tree' continues to receive love as the song makes new records each day. 'Christmas Tree' reached 30 Million streams on Spotify in just 29 days. It became 'The fastest Korean OST by a Korean act to reach 30 million' and 'The fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist' to achieve that.

Not just that, the top 3 spots for the fastest solo songs by Korean male soloists to reach 30 million streams on Spotify history are by BTS members! V took the first spot with 'Christmas Tree' in 29 days, SUGA took the second spot with 'Daechwita' on 59 days and finally, Jin ranked third with 'Yours' in 60 days! Record Maker V is bagging achievements with 'Christmas Tree' as it extended its record as 'The longest-charting solo song by a Korean Male act on Global Spotify.'

Also, the OST debuted on weekly Japan Spotify at number 167, becoming 'The first OST by a Korean soloist' to do that. It is commendable that V has achieved such amazing achievements despite having only 3 OSTs in his account - 'Christmas Tree', 'Sweet Night' and 'It's Definitely You'. With this, V became 'The most followed Korean soloist on Spotify' for 30 consecutive days while continuing to gain a new peak in his monthly listeners daily. Congratulations to V!

