BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' holds THIS record for a Korean OST on global Spotify

'Christmas Tree', BTS' V mellow ballad for 'Our Beloved Summer' was released on Christmas eve and has been winning hearts and making records ever since. The OST broke the record of the highest debut streams for a Korean OST with 1.46 million streams with a partial day of tracking (15 hours), despite the heavy competition of Christmas songs.

Not just that, BTS' V dethroned star singer Mariah Carey from her first position on iTunes US and iTunes Worldwide. He is now the only Korean soloist to debut straight at number 1 on US iTunes with two solo songs. 'Christmas Tree' is charting on all Korean charts, ranked number 1 on Melon HOT TRACKS Ballard chart. V is currently ranked number 1 on Melon Daily Male Solo Artist and number 3 on all Artist Chart!

BTS' V weaves magic and beautiful melancholy in this gorgeous, mellow ballad for Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) and Gook Yeon Seo (Kim Da Mi) starrer 'Our Beloved Summer', the main theme song for the drama. The composition and lyrics were done by Nam Hye Seung and Kim Kyung Hee. Previously, 'Christmas Tree' topped iTunes charts in 72 countries. It also debuted on the US iTunes chart at number 1, being only the second Korean OST to do so. The first one happens to be his own song ‘Sweet Night’ for Park Seo Joon’s ‘Itaewon Class’. Congratulations to V!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s OST for Our Beloved Summer and GOT7’s Youngjae’s OST for ‘Love & Wish’ soar atop iTunes charts

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.