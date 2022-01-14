BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' makes THESE new records on the first day of its release in Japan

Almost two weeks after its worldwide release and reception, BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' was officially released in Japan and was loved by Japanese ARMYs! It's only been more than a day since the song's release, and it's already making and breaking many records. 'Christmas Tree' reached number 1 on Japan iTunes in less than 3 hours!

V became the first and only Korean soloist to reach top iTunes Japan with 2 solo songs, his OST for Park Seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class' a lovely ballad titled 'Sweet Night' and 'Christmas Tree' for 'Our Beloved Summer', co-incidentally both the dramas star the same female lead - Kim Da Mi. He was the first Korean soloist to top Japan iTunes with 'Sweet Night.'

The OST debuted at number 13 on Line Music Japan and is said to be the highest debut for a Korean OST in the platform's history, while the instrumental version of the track debuted at number 95. It also added a few more records to its kitty! 'Christmas Tree' debuted at number 19 on Line Music Japan's daily chart. It's the first OST by a Korean soloist to chart in the top 20. The OST debuted at number 2 on Line Music Japan daily BGM & Melody Top 100 chart, it's the highest-charting OST by a Korean soloist.

It's only been more than a day in Japan, and the OST already is receiving so much love, topping charts and making records, and receiving praise from Japanese ARMYs who cannot get enough of V's beautiful voice! Congratulations to BTS' V!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: BTS V's Christmas Tree became fastest song by Korean male soloist to surpass THIS number of streams on Spotify

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.