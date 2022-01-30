BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' surpasses THIS BTS song as the longest charting Korean OST on Spotify Global Chart

BTS' V's OST 'Christmas Tree' is now officially the longest-charting Korean OST on the Spotify Global Chart. After charting on its 22nd day, 'Christmas Tree' has surpassed 'Dream Glow,' which previously held the record for 21 days on the chart.

'Dream Glow' is a sub-unit song by BTS members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, featuring Charli XCX, for the soundtrack of the 'BTS World' game. Five weeks after its release, 'Christmas Tree' has proven to be an all-around hit, gaining 1 million streams a day on Spotify, even on the 6th week after its release. On Melon, South Korea's largest streaming platform, the OST has also surpassed 1 million unique listeners, in a little over a month, proving the song is receiving a lot of love from the public.

'Christmas Tree' has been raking up new records! Previously, the beautiful ballad became the first OST to peak at the number 1 spot on South Korea’s Spotify chart. It is also the first Korean solo track by a Korean male soloist to achieve this feat. Not just that, V has extended his own record on the Daily Global Spotify chart by staying rock solid for 21 consecutive days and becoming the Longest Charting Korean Male Act. Congratulations to V!

