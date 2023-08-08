BTS' V's Christmas Tree vs BTS' Jimin, Ha Sung Woon's With You: VOTE for Best OST Release of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 celebrates the release of globally liked official soundtrack releases for the two Korean dramas namely, Our Beloved Summer and Our Blues. While the former starred Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in the lead roles, the latter saw an ensemble cast with Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah being the focus for this particular song.

Best OST Release of the Year top 2 nominees at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has unveiled its top contenders for the Best OST Release of the Year award. Interestingly, it is fellow BTS members who are leading the bunch with fierce competition breaking in. At one moment it looks as if it would be V’s soft vocals that will take away the crown and in the next minute, it’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon’s serenade that closes in on it. The run is keeping the competition strong and exciting for fans of BTS' V's Christmas Tree and BTS' Jimin, Ha Sung Woon's With You. Who are you rooting for?

Best OST Release of the Year nominees

With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon (Our Blues)

Love Maybe by MeloMance (Business Proposal)

Christmas Tree by BTS’ V (Our Beloved Summer)

Starlight by NCT’s Taeil (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)

Beyond My Dreams by Sunwoojunga (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Scars Leave Beautiful Trace by Car, The Garden (Alchemy of Souls)

How to vote for Best OST Release of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Loading…

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram,YouTube,Twitter,Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS vs Stray Kids: VOTE for Best Male Squad of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2