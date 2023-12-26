BTS V's collab with UMI confirmed: wherever u r to release on Layover singer's birthday; check out sneak peek

BTS' vocalist V has teamed up with American R&B singer UMI for a fresh collaboration titled wherever u r. As the second youngest member of the group, V is also gearing up for another exciting collaboration with South Korea's soloist IU which will be released later on.

On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC provided an update on V's upcoming project. V joined the military earlier this month.

BTS’ V and UMI’s upcoming single

BTS member V and American singer-songwriter and R&B artist UMI are poised to unveil a collaborative song on December 30th i.e. V’s birthday. This distinctive partnership seamlessly combines V's soulful vocals with UMI's smooth melodies, resulting in a beautiful and romantic tune.

As confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC and UMI's official Twitter accounts, the single is scheduled for release on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM PST or December 30, 2023, at 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST. The announcement has ignited a wave of excitement across social media platforms, with fans of BTS and UMI eagerly anticipating the upcoming collaboration.

The song itself features calming lyrics that evoke memories of Sundays and old pictures, capturing moments in the basement. It conveys a yearning for conversation and expresses the desire to connect more frequently despite the swift passage of time. The teaser poster adopts the format of a reminder wall commonly seen on desktops, featuring an aesthetic gray background that adds to the charm and theme of the upcoming single.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser poster here-

UMI shares a sneak peek of the song with BTS’ V

Before the release, the singer-songwriter of Love Me Again began engaging with ARMYs on Instagram on November 21, 2023. Playfully hinting at a spoiler exclusively for fans, he shared a video of himself rehearsing what seemed to be a catchy and enjoyable tune.

Following this, on November 23, just two days after V's Instagram post, the American singer-songwriter confirmed their collaboration with a spoiler recording video on Twitter. On December 11, 2023, when BTS member V enlisted in the military alongside his bandmate RM, UMI assured fans that she would take care of their duet song and present it to the ARMYs when the time was right.

The excitement reached a peak when, on December 26, 2023, news broke that their new single, wherever u r, would be released on V's birthday. This revelation prompted an emotional response and an online frenzy among the fandom. ARMYs flooded Twitter, expressing their thoughts and emotions about receiving a special gift from V on his birthday.

Adding to the anticipation, UMI shared a sneak peek of the song on her social media, featuring V's voice singing the lyrics "I will be wherever u are.” The video transitions to V, with his short haircut, singing the lyrics, and then to UMI, adding her beautiful vocals in the background. This sneak peek has heightened excitement among fans, who eagerly await the official release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Park Seo Joon, and more: VOTE for your favorite Korean celeb of 2023