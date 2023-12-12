BTS V's collaboration with Umi gets confirmed as American singer reveals how she reached out via DMs

BTS member V embarked on his military journey alongside RM on December 11. However, much to fans' surprise, he prepared a song in collaboration with American singer Umi, for the fans to enjoy while he is away.

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, started his military service journey alongside RM on December 11, marking a significant moment for both the group and their global fanbase. However, amidst the bittersweet farewell, fans were pleasantly surprised by V's thoughtful gesture – a musical collaboration with American singer Umi, offering solace and anticipation during his time away.

On December 11, as social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt messages for RM and V commencing their military training, Umi took to her Instagram story to bid adieu to BTS' V. In a touching caption, she shared a video of V recording a melody and expressed her well-wishes, saying, "Bye Tae. I’m wishing you the best in the Army. I promise to take care of our song and share your message while you are away."

Umi's use of the term "our song" immediately caught the attention of fans, sparking speculation and excitement about a potential collaboration. The suspicions were further confirmed as Umi shared insights about their collaboration recently. She revealed that a few months ago, V shared her music on social media, prompting her to express gratitude and initiate a conversation by sliding into his DMs.

According to Umi, the collaboration unfolded organically. The two artists exchanged musical preferences and eventually decided to create a song together. V chose a track from Umi's repertoire that resonated with him, recorded it, and teased the upcoming collaboration on social media. Umi explained that due to V's military service, the song would likely be released under her name with V as the featured artist. However, she emphasized that “it was a true 50-50 partnership,” with both artists contributing significantly to the creation of the song.

Describing the essence of the collaboration, Umi shared that the song revolves around the theme of “long-distance love, not limited to romantic love” but encompassing various forms of affection. Initially inspired by Umi's personal experience with her grandmother living in Japan, the song evolved to capture the emotions of longing and connection. Umi expressed her hope that when people listen to the song, they will think of V and feel a connection during his absence.

In a poetic twist of fate, the collaboration between Umi and V seems destined, offering fans a musical keepsake to cherish during V's time in the military. The upcoming release not only reflects the artists' creative synergy but also promises to be a poignant and resonant piece, uniting fans around the world in shared emotions of love, longing, and appreciation for BTS' V.

While V ventured into his solo projects, upon BTS’ temporary break from group activities announced in 2022, American singer Umi rose to fame from her 2018 track Remember Me amassing over 140 million streams on Spotify.

Earlier, during an Instagram live session on November 27, Umi, seated in a recording studio, engaged with fans and responded to queries. When asked by a Filipino ARMY about collaboration rumors with the Bangtan artist, Umi grinned while adjusting her hair and confirmed, "V and I are indeed brewing up the next big song together. It's happening!"

