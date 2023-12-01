BTS' V's decision to join Special Task Force is met with applauds from netizens

BTS' V has applied to join the Special Task Force according to reports. Fans appreciated his courage and bravery to be a part of the unit. Earlier this week, BIGHIT MUSIC had stated that rumors regarding BTS' enlistment cannot be confirmed as of yet. Jungkook has confirmed that he will be enlisting in the military this December.

BTS' V's decision to be part of STF met with appreciation

In November, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. On November 30, it was reported that V has applied to join the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. This unit is a military police unit and carries out counter-terrorism operations, initial response to violent crimes, VIP protection, arrest of armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas. Members undergo tough training to deal with critical situations. His actor friend Park Hyung Sik was also a part of this unit. Many have applauded V for his brave move to be a part of the Special Task Force.

BTS' recent news

On November 22, Jungkook announced that in December he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service. He confirmed the news by posting a heartfelt letter to his fans. There have been reports that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook would be enlisting in the military around 11 and 12th of December. Regarding these reports, BIGHIT MUSIC has declared that they can not comment on it yet. Earlier they had announced that the members have initiated the process of military enlistment.

Jimin and Jungkook also flew back to South Korea after finishing their schedule in Japan earlier this week. They were seen filming using a camera at the airport hinting at an upcoming collaboration project.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is an upcoming docuseries that will look back at the past decade of BTS' career. The eight-part series will be released on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+.

