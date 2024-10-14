BTS’ V’s down-to-earth personality receives praise from bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho; gains 40k followers after selfie with K-pop star

BTS’ V is currently serving in the South Korean military and continues to make headlines for his lovely personality. Recently, the K-pop idol was spotted going to the gym with bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho. He reveals that the artist has a humble personality and is really into fitness nowadays.

On October 13, 2024, YouTuber Kim Jong Kook uploaded a video titled GYM JONG KOOK with bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho on his channel. In the video, BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung’s name came up while conversing, and Ma Sun Ho revealed that he has been working out with the K-pop idol. He also shares how his Instagram following surged by 40,000 after posting a photo with the artist.

The chat turns playful when Jong Kook teases Ma Sun Ho for calling V by his real name, ‘Taehyung,’ leading the bodybuilder to apologize and consider switching back to honorifics. Jong Kook also praises V's friendly nature, mentioning his recent passion for working out.

V, aka Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify.

