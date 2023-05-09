BTS V’s fan meeting winners include fanboys traveling to South Korea, investing millions of KRW

It is no secret that BTS’ V is a superstar who is loved around the world for his visuals, charm and talents. A hidden weapon of the group, he has turned out to be a leading crowd-puller if his Instagram followers and overall engagement are to be believed. Soon, V will conduct his first ever solo fan meet following the announcement of his brand ambassadorship with SimInvest. The said event will be held in June and also have some of his fans fly to South Korea, just to meet the star.

BTS’ V’s fan meeting Gold winners

According to a campaign run for the brand from March 23 to May 5, the top 80 investors will have a chance to attend a meet and greet with none other than Kim Taehyung himself. As per the announcement of winners on May 7, the Gold winners aka the top 10 investors on the platform were mostly men who invested anywhere between 920,000 to 13 million Indonesian rupiah or 80 million to 1.2 billion KRW for securing their ticket. Many fans then shared their excitement about winning the said event, and it was noticed that the users were mostly men, showing the diversity in V’s fans. The fanboys expressed their own excitement on social media after the list was revealed.

V’s solo fan meeting details

The rest of the 70 Silver winners were not too far behind, investing millions more. The same is said to have benefitted the brand with millions in earnings. The BTS member's fan meeting will be held on June 11, 2023, with the platform closely planning for it with HYBE for months. It has been reported that the girl group Secret Number will be performing during the fan meeting. The exclusive fan meeting with only 80 members in attendance will be the first for the BTS member.

About V’s solo activities

While J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA have made their official solo musical debuts, V and Jungkook have been planning their own. The youngest recently took a trip to the USA for some intense studio sessions with some renowned producers. V on the other hand has been active with his variety show appearance on ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ alongside fellow Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jinny’s Kitchen Director’s Cut Episode Review: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more bid goodbye