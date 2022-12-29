BTS’ V’s fansite to open cafes globally for his birthday; Here are some heartwarming projects over the years

As we inch closer to BTS ’ V’s birthday, which is December 30, many fansites came up with some amazing projects for their birthday. The most followed Korean fansite on Twitter, NUNA V, is a self-funded fandom of BTS’ V and every year they come up with an extravagant project that tops the previous year and this year was no different. They are opening cafes globally, in places like South Korea, Dubai and Japan. All the cafes are exclusively V or Kim Taehyung themed. The soft and earth tones stand out amongst the bright photos of V. The cafes in South Korea are located around the HYBE building, which is the perfect location for other fans to enjoy and celebrate his birthday.

Some other fansites have also planned different things like the largest fan club in China, 'Baidu Viva', announced that it would advertise on all 22 screen sets of Oculus for two days from December 29th to the 30th. Oculus is the transport hub for the World Trade Center. It is a complex cultural space consisting of a train station, shopping center, and pedestrian tunnel, and a landmark in Lower Manhattan, boasting a floating population of 250,000 daily commuters and millions of people.

V's advertisements run simultaneously on all 22 screen sets throughout the building, including the 100-yard (approximately 91m) long super-large screen (E/W Gallery) located in the east and west central hall passages, respectively. In particular, the E/W Gallery is an iconic screen the length of an American football stadium that continues endlessly, forming a huge gallery in itself, providing a tremendous sense of immersion. The screen, which perfectly harmonizes with the space without compromising the building's artistry, is gaining popularity as a place for taking pictures while providing something to see on an overwhelming scale.

Baidu Viva:

Baidu Viva, which is called the strongest K-pop fandom, has been providing corporate-scale support every year based on V's immense popularity. To celebrate V's birthday, fans around the world are conveying their love and support for V with a variety of support relays. V's Thai fanbase 'BTS V THAILAND' will support a super-large LED advertisement from December 25th to 31st at the MBK Center in Bangkok, where an average of 105,000 people visit every day. The Philippine fan base 'V Philippines' sends a congratulatory video on a large LED billboard to 'Galleria Corporate Center' and 'Robinson's Forum' in EDSA (a major arterial road that crosses the center of Metro Manila) on the day of V's birthday.

Indian ARMYs birthday project:

The Indian fanbase 'Taehyung India Fanbase' sent V's advertisement video to India's largest LED screen in Mumbai's Infinity Mall from December 29th to 31st, and to 'Vardaan Market' in Kolkata from December 28th to 31st. Vietnamese fans 'Double Rich Team' will post LED advertisements at Savico Megamall in Hanoi on December 30th and 31st. With the hope that the star-like star V's future will shine even brighter, global fans are celebrating V's birthday in various ways and turning the entire global village into 'Taetae Land'.

V's Birthday project in Seoul:

In front of U-Plex at Hyundai Department Store in Shinchon, Seoul, based on the image of V, a showcase-type exhibition containing the world of music and individuality is held, creating a small 'Taetae Land' in the city. The outdoor exhibition hall faces a street with a lot of floating population, and following the footsteps of V, who loves movies and is also an actor, photos that allow you to feel everyday life are displayed in the form of film frames.

The photo wall decorated with V's photos is expected to further enhance the festive atmosphere that fans can enjoy together. There is also a separate photo booth where you can take pictures with V to give fans memories. The inside of the specially made large film box is decorated with a design inspired by the BTS' album BE. Wallpaper, violin, and V's photo frame that V himself chose are decorated with vintage sculptures, cameras, record players, books, and cakes that contain V's taste, so you can get a glimpse of the fans' sincerity.

TaTae Land:

In 2021, they began the TaeTae Land, which was in South Korea by creating pop ups in Seoul with V’s cartoon character plushie plus his photos and some fun facts about him, allowing people to celebrate his birthday!

Malayasian ARMYs project:

The Malaysian ARMYs adopted a white Bengal Tiger from the Zoo Negara, naming the tiger Kim Taehyung. Their donation provides food, enrichment and veterinary care. V has been linked with a tiger, making it the animal that represents him. This project was heartfelt and sweet as it allowed the protection of an animal and the love for tigers has given ARMYs around the world an opportunity to try something new for their favorite artists.

