BTS' V's first snippet for Choi Woo Sik's 'Our Beloved Summer' is OUT; Park Hyung Sik showers appreciation

Today is certainly ARMYs day, and if you are a fan of Wooga Squad consisting of BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Sik and Peakboy, its the perfect icing on the cake! Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' a sweet, high-school romance premiered today and fans were delighted to see BTS' V's OST playing in the first episode itself!

It can be said that ever since it was announced that BTS' V would be singing for the drama, ARMYs have been eagerly anticipating the track. Also, right before the grand premiere of the much-awaited drama, V took to Twitter to notify ARMYs about its release as well. The tweet read - "our beloved summer’ today at 10 ost is coming out. choi woo shik x kim taehyung".

'Happiness' star Park Hyung Sik, who is best friends with both V and Choi Woo Sik, showered his unconditional love and support for the drama and V's beautiful OST. He shared a clip from the drama on his personal Instagram account and captioned it saying - "our beloved summer..with V". V channels his signature raspy voice into a heartfelt and emotional ballad, weaving magic with his undeniable vocal prowess and charisma. Previously, V sang the track 'It's Definitely You' for 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' in collaboration with his bandmate Jin and then lent one of his personal songs 'Sweet Night' for Park Seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class'.

Check out Park Hyung Sik's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, BTS members officially debuted their solo Instagram accounts today, sending ARMYs into a frenzy! V is already at 11.6 million followers at the moment. He posted an artistic picture of a skeleton and then stunning portraits of himself, amassing many likes from fans across the world. Congratulations V!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Select your favourite things from these BTS music videos and we'll tell you who your bias is

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.