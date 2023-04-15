BTS’ V’s generous tips, a cancelled reservation, 7000 pesos and other highlights from Ep 8 Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen is a South Korean variety cooking show that premiered earlier this year on February 24. Ever since its premiere, the show has maintained a stable viewership rating with a steady rise. With the release of its latest episode, the show recorded one of its high ratings. The episode starts off with a shot of the crew of 'Jinny’s Kitchen' as they head toward their restaurant. The said staff includes Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. The minute the staff arrives at their restaurant, they encounter a couple of guests who are already waiting to make a reservation. Following the aforementioned, another busy day at Jinny’s Kitchen commences.

Here are a few highlights from Episode 8 of Jinny’s Kitchen:

1 | BTS’ V’s progress in the kitchen

While the BTS member is himself an all-time highlight on the show, his effortless task completion in the latest episode of Jinny’s Kitchen has left fans gushing over him. While V started out as a fairly inexperienced intern, he has clearly come a long way when it comes to knowing his way around the kitchen.

2 | A cancelled reservation

While episode 8 saw an unusually busy day at Jinny’s Kitchen, it also had a cancelled reservation. The aforementioned guests that showed up at Jinny’s Kitchen even before the staff ended up not making it to the restaurant. While Seo Jin took his share of time waiting for the guests, he eventually asked Choi Woo Shik to take off the sign of reservation that he himself had placed on the table at the very beginning of the day.

3 | 7000 Pesos

While the busy day was visibly tiring for the staff of Jinny’s Kitchen, it also rewarded them with a more than a generous collection of 7000 Pesos. The staff was subsequently seen analysing how increased hours of work would have allowed them to make even more money.

4 | BTS’ V’s tips

BTS’ V’s has been saving his tips on a top shelf in Jinny’s Kitchen from the very beginning. As he sat down to count his tips, the intern came across two 500 bills that flabbergasted him and his colleagues alike. Seo Jin was then quick to jokingly interrogate V about the possibility of secretly taking tips from the collection in response to which V laughingly said no and asked his boss to trust him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Hwang In Yeop’s Okey Dokey in THIS True Beauty scene broke the internet feat. Moon Ga Young