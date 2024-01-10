BTS V's hidden cameo in Park Seo Joon's shirtless vlog from sets of Gyeongseong Creature sparks buzz among fans

Actor Park Seo Joon's recent vlog unveiling behind-the-scenes moments from the set of Gyeongseong Creature created quite a buzz among BTS fans. In the vlog, an unexpected appearance by BTS' V and his Artist Made Collection item, the Boston Mute Bag, delighted eagle-eyed viewers, sparking excitement and affirming the close bond between the two stars.

Fans spot BTS' V in Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature vlog

In a recent vlog shared by actor Park Seo Joon on January 8, offering a glimpse behind the scenes of his latest K-Drama, Gyeongseong Creature, an unexpected cameo of BTS' V has delighted fans. As Park Seo Joon showcased his workout routine, going shirtless during the vlog, the attention of eagle-eyed netizens was drawn to V's Artist Made Collection item – the sought-after Boston Mute Bag.

Back in 2022, BTS members launched their unique merchandise that encapsulated their individual personas, and V's contribution, the stylish Boston Mute Bag, gained immense popularity among ARMYs. As a fashion enthusiast, V impeccably modeled the bag, which swiftly became a coveted item for fans.

During Park Seo Joon's workout sequence in the vlog, keen observers noticed the presence of V's Boston Mute Bag placed on the table. This subtle yet noticeable detail sparked excitement among ARMYs, who couldn't contain their joy as Park Seo Joon affectionately highlighted his friendship with V. Fans reminisced about previous instances where the bag had made appearances in Park Seo Joon's content over the years.

Watch Park Seo Joon's vlog here;

The heartwarming camaraderie within the Wooga Squad, particularly between Park Seo Joon and V, continues to captivate fans. Their supportive nature and subtle nods to each other in various content serve as endearing moments for fans to cherish. The vlog's discovery of V's bag amid Park Seo Joon's workout session has further strengthened the bond between the two stars, leaving fans thrilled over these subtle yet meaningful interactions within the beloved Wooga Squad.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's Gyeongseong Creature renewed for season 2

Meanwhile, Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 unfolds a compelling narrative by juxtaposing historical eras. Newly released stills exhibit Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in modern settings, a striking departure from the series' turbulent 1945 backdrop. Park Seo Joon, shown exploring an antique-laden locale, hints at a nod to his pawn shop owner role from Season 1. Another image unveils a distressing scene with Han So Hee in a dire situation.

A gripping teaser highlights this temporal shift, commencing with archival clips from the colonial era before transitioning to Park Seo Joon's character, watching the historical footage in a contemporary setting. As he gazes out at 21st-century Seoul, the teaser underscores the show's era-spanning narrative, captioned "From Gyeongseong 1945 to Seoul 2024." The teaser sets the stage for an intriguing storyline that traverses time, leaving audiences intrigued by the intriguing blend of historical and modern elements.

