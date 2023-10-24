BTS' V's Instagram-sponsored post is worth millions; fans celebrate ‘and he's not even trying’

BTS’ V is definitely living up to his fans' given title The King of Instagram. Ever since the K-pop idol debuted on the photo-sharing platform, his follower list has been skyrocketing, shattering all the previous debut day records. From amassing over 20 million likes on multiple posts to securing the most valuable sponsored posts, he's got it all. Fans are celebrating and hailing him as the King of social media after a few reports surfaced regarding his earnings from one post on Instagram. Read to know more details.

BTS' V's Instagram sponsored post is about to break the internet

The second youngest member of BTS knows no bounds when it comes to leaving the world awestruck with his immense popularity. Recently a report by the British fashion magazine The Popmag caught everyone’s attention on social media. Dropping the picture of the Layover singer, the magazine stated “V of BTS lives up to the fan-given title The King of Instagram, surpassing all, with an $810,000 earning for a single sponsored Instagram post.”

In the post, the singer of Christmas Tree was seen posing for the magazine cover, dressed in attire by Celine from Hedi Slimane. The post also mentioned that the K-pop idol achieved this feat despite the fact that he was (particularly most of the K-pop artists) banned in China. Based on data from August, the artist is the first person in the world to have more than 10 million likes on each post. Furthermore, he has the highest engagement rate, proving his global influence on the youth.

BTS’ V’s recent activities

BTS' V recently popped up with a fresh rendition of his Layover track, Slow Dancing. This happened after he successfully concluded his offline fan signing event, celebrating the success of his solo album. V Collaborated with renowned R&B musicians FRNK and Cautious Clay, to bring a unique twist to the song. Slow Dancing is a soft, rhythmic romantic song that has a jazzy melody that makes you think of the golden age of music, with a relaxed, calm aura. Infusing it with afro-inspired rhythms and along with some pulsating beats, adds a distinct flavor to the track.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk takes charge against criminals in new trailer saying ‘I'll show you hell’