BTS' V's Layover crosses 100 million Spotify streams before full release with songs Love Me Again, Rainy Days

BTS member V's solo debut album Layover crossed 100 million listens on the global music streaming platform Spotify. V aka Kim Taehyung dropped the two pre-release songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days under the album and surpassed this huge number of streams. The album is set to be officially released on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST) with all other tracks including the title song.

V's Layover surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify

The BTS member V is all set to debut as a solo artist and has dropped two pre-release songs so far from his upcoming album. Love Me Again and Rainy Days have received immense love from fans and listeners giving a large number of streams to the songs on Spotify. This has led the single album to achieve over 100 million plays on Spotify in just two weeks before its official release in September. Previously, the two songs debuted on Billboard's Global 200 (Excluding the U.S.) making him the first Korean solo artist to do so. Love Me Again reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 35 regions and Rainy Days ranked No. 1 in 70 countries. Fans have also showered love on the songs' official music videos dropped on YouTube.

About Layover

V is gearing up for his debut with different kinds of content which has induced excitement among fans. Apart from the pre-release, the singer has dropped concept photos that have shown his individual style in the most unique way featuring his beloved pet dog Yeontan. He recently dropped the music video teasers for the B-side track Blue which is set for release on September 13, KST. The album will have a total of five tracks including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the title track Slow Dancing along with the piano version of Slow Dancing. What has excited fans the most is that the singer will also officially release the songs that were available on SoundCloud previously. Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery will be on Spotify on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST).

