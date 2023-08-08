BTS' V's Layover: Here's 4 things you may have missed about solo debut album feat. Yeontan, Min Hee Jin

BTS’V will deliver his independent collection Layover on September 8th at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Layover has 5 tracks which are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing and For Us as well as a bonus track. The title track is Slow Dancing. This track is in the heartfelt soul style of the 1970s, and one will feel the free and lethargic environment of the song. As someone who loves soul and jazz music, this solo debut will be able to display his personal music style.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s solo album Layover:

Track 1 of the collection, Rainy Days, is a melody that consolidates different background noises daily existence with his voice that comes in during a stormy day, and track 2, Blue, reflects present day sound in tribute to old school R&B music. The third track Love Me Again is a R&B type tune with his exceptionally low tone. The fifth track, For Us, which follows the title song Slow Dancing, is a pop R&B tune with interesting verses and Taehyung’s baritone voice. There is an epilogue song that closes the album, and that last track is the piano version of Slow Dancing.

ADOR’s Min Hee Jin creating BTS’ V’s solo debut album:

Music videos for the five tracks have been produced, barring the bonus track. BIGHIT Music said that they suggested that the fans otherwise known as ARMYs can enjoy the tracks in the intended way from track 1 to 5. Kim Taehyung teamed up with Min Hee Jin, general producer of ADOR, on this independent album. At his suggestion, Min Hee Jin drove the creation of his album, including music, choreography, plan, and promotions. Min Hee Jin is likewise the maker of NewJeans with regards to their ideas, melodies and all the other things, making them perhaps of the best groups in the world and this achievement comes just a year since their debut. Expectations are high for another identity of the solo artist that is different in relation to his identity in BTS.

Layover’s relation to BTS’ V’s dog Yeontan:

BTS’ V’s solo album Layover will be releasing on September 8, which is Yeontan’s birthday and he has also included Yeontan’s picture as a photocard which is new for a K-pop idol but with the way he loves his dog and so do his fans. In the teasers for the album, there are a few versions of his pictures as well as his pet. In true Kim Taehyung fashion, he has brought something new to the industry.

V’s letters:

The album will also include two handwritten letters by him and while many don’t know what will be written but they are already emotional at some of the teaser photos for the letters, it shows how he wrote down his feelings for ARMYs. The album will be out soon and the fans are excited to get all these unique items from him.

