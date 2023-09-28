BTS' V's Layover joins Olivia Rodrigo's Guts and others at No. 2 on Billboard's top-selling albums chart

BTS' V made his solo debut with the studio album Layover. The now-released album has been gaining love and attention from the K-pop artist's supporters. Layover was released on September 8. Since then, the pop-R&B album debuted at No.2 on Billboard 200 charts along with BTS' V being the highest-charting Korean soloist in Billboard's history joining his bandmates Suga and Jimin.

Layover by BTS' V is second top-selling album on Billboard charts

Recently, Billboard released a list of top-selling albums for the current week on X (formerly Twitter). Among the list was BTS member V's solo debut studio album Layover. The album placed at the second position after Olivia Rodrigo's Guts. The other albums on the list were Mitski's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Demi Lovato's Revamped, and Dan+Shay's Bigger Houses. Commercially the album has performed well on both the domestic as well as international charts. Layover sold 100,000 units in its first week of release which led to its entry in the Billboard 200. Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Japan charts deemed a best-selling album.

BTS' V's Layover

Recently, BTS' V completed his ongoing promotions for Layover across South Korea and Japan. Layover has six tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing. All the tracks on the studio album have their own respective music videos. BTS' V collaborated with ADOR's producer Min Hee Jin to work on the album. Slow Dancing is the title track of the album. Along with V, you can also witness his pet dog Yeontan in some music videos and live performances. The album cover image is of his pet dog Yeontan. BTS' V released the album on Yeontan's birthday, which is September 8. BTS members along with his Wooga Squad also showed their support for the album.

