BTS’ V's Layover: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik promote Wooga Squad maknae's new album

Recently, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik took to their official social media handles to share small snippets from their daily lives with fans. But there's a catch, the Wooga Squad members did not shy away from using different tracks from BTS' V's newly released album Layover. BTS' V released his six-track solo debut album on September 8.

Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik promote Layover

Choi Woo Sik recently took to his Instagram account where he made a post sharing some photographs from his trip to New Zealand. On Instagram, he used Love Me Again and added it as an audio to the post. Park Seo Joon who recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival gave fans a glimpse of his trip to Toronto in the form of an Instagram reel and used Slow Dancing, the title track from BTS’ V’s album Layover in audio.

Whereas, Park Hyung Sik who recently held his fan meeting in Hong Kong was quick to share behind-the-scenes moments from his fan meeting on Instagram by uploading a reel that had Rainy Days playing in the audio. We love to see members of Wooga Squad coming forward to promote their maknae’s solo album creatively.

BTS’ V recent activities:

Recently, BTS V released the music video for the track For Us from Layover. Layover has been doing great on the music charts and the fans are loving V's new music. BTS' V recently made an appearance at the brand Noice's pop-up store event. He was seen with all his Wooga Squad members except Park Hyung Sik. He created waves for the Dynamic Duo's Smoke dance challenge recently on the internet. BTS' V took his first win on the M COUNTDOWN show for Slow Dancing. His pet dog, Yeontan was also seen on stage during the performance, stealing hearts across the fandom.

